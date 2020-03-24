Eight female inmates - who escaped from a South Dakota jail where one prisoner had tested positive for coronavirus - remained on the lam on Tuesday, authorities said.
The missing prisoners were among nine who bolted from the minimum-security unit of the Pierre Community Work Center at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, officials said.
One prisoner had been captured and eight were still missing on Tuesday afternoon, a Department of Corrections official said.
The eight inmates were identified as: Philomene Boneshirt, 25, Jordan Wakeman, 27, Sylvia Red Leaf, 25, Alice Richards, 32, Kayla Lamont, 28, Carly Schoneman, 23, Pamela Miller, 28, and Kelsey Flute, 30.
One inmate of the Pierre Community Work Center has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in isolation, officials said.