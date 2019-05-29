Breaking News Emails
An 8-month-old child was found dead in the car of a missing man who made suicidal statements to his family.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that they found the child Monday morning behind a mortuary. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities are investigating the cause of death.
Now, the authorities have identified the girl, Alexia Rose Echeverria, as the daughter of Alexander Echeverria, 22, of Sacramento, who is missing and suffers from depression, according to NBC affiliate KNBC. Echeverria was reported missing Monday and was believed to be traveling with his daughter.
"We believe the (baby's) death occurred in Sacramento County," said Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader, KNBC reported.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is working with Los Angeles on the case, Sacramento officials said in a statement.
“Alexander is considered a person of interest in the death of Alexia. He is considered at-risk due to suicidal statements made to family members recently,” the statement said.