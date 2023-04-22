8 people shot, including 12-year-old, in Washington, D.C.

Eight people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Friday night, including a 12-year-old girl, in two scenes that are likely connected, police said.

All those injured in the gunfire that erupted around 10 p.m. on Lebaum Street SE and 2nd Street SE are expected to survive, Assistant Chief Andre Wright of the Metropolitan Police Department told reporters.

Witnesses said a shooter or shooters in a black sedan "drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon individuals here on Lebaum,” Wright said.

As officers were at that scene, where multiple men had been shot, police were informed of another shooting on 2nd Street, where the 12-year-old was found shot, he said.

The girl was hit in the lower extremities, Wright said.

"Thank God, she’s also stable and non life-threatening," he said.

The investigation was still in its early stages Friday night but Wright said that due to the proximity of the two locations, it's likely that the shooting scenes are connected.

He asked anyone with information to contact police.

On Lebaum St, seven people were shot, and police believe that gunfire came from the sedan, Wright said.

Police were still investigating what occurred at the second location, he said.

“It’s a beautiful night. There were folks who were hanging out here, and there were folks who were milling about on the 2nd Street scene,” Wright said.

He added: “And for some reason you had some people who think that it was OK to fire a firearm at multiple individuals at two different scenes. And we’re not going to let that stand."