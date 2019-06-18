Breaking News Emails
An 8-year-old boy in North Carolina is recovering after a shark attack on Sunday.
The boy was bitten twice in the leg while swimming Sunday afternoon off Bald Head Island, according to a statement by Chris McCall, village manager of Bald Head Island.
McCall said the boy, whose name is not being released, sustained minimal and non-life threatening puncture wounds and is expected to make a full recovery. The size and type of shark involved in the attack isn’t currently unknown.
This is the third shark attack North Carolina has seen in June. A North Carolina teen, Paige Winter, lost her leg and several fingers when she was attacked earlier this month while swimming in Fort Macon, N.C., and Austin Reed, 19, is recovering from a shark bite to his foot last week when he was surfing at the state's Ocean Isle Beach.