8-year-old Texas boy accidentally killed with shotgun by 10-year-old brother

An 8-year-old boy in Texas was killed after being accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother with a shotgun found in the home, officials said.

The two boys and their brother, 13, were home alone when the shooting occurred Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference.

The eldest brother called 911 and the sheriff’s office responded to the one-bedroom apartment unit at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of Timber Creek Place, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said only one shot was fired and it is believed the child was hit in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known who the shotgun belonged to.

The sheriff said that the family had recently moved to the Houston area in the past few months and the children were not in school.

Gonzalez emphasized the importance of safely storing guns in the home, keeping them locked and away from children.

He said such situations aren't just tragic for the families affected, but it's also “very dramatic for our personnel who are responding."

“I always struggle to even say it's accidental because these are truly preventable," Gonzalez said. "I think it's something we continually get the message out on: the importance of safe storage, especially when there are kids around.”

"In this case we had three kids who were home alone and obviously had access to the shotgun and so that’s concerning," he said.

He said the department is investigating and working with Texas Child Protective Services, as is standard practice in such incidents, to assure the wellbeing of the children.

He said charges were possible in the matter and the investigation is ongoing.

So far this year there have been at least 232 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 102 deaths and 142 injuries across the nation, according to a count by Everyone for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control.