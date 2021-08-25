The Los Angeles Police Department reports that over 80 of its employees have tested positive for Covid in the past week, nearly doubling its cases from the previous week as the department's vaccination rate still hovers below 50 percent.

Of the 84 cases reported among the staff of the LAPD, 26 were at the city's Central Division station, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The data from the department shows that the overall weekly numbers have doubled as the vaccination rate within the LAPD remains around 47%, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The jump in cases comes just a week after the Los Angeles City Council mandated that city workers, including police officers, complete full coronavirus vaccination by October.

"This is not radical, this is just common sense," City Council President Nury Martinez after the mandate passed, according to NBC Los Angeles.

But the mandate was denounced by Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Chris Granucci, who said in a video posted on Telegram that he is "hopping mad."

"There is a large group of us, in the hundreds, and we have an attorney on retainer, and he is a shark," Granucci said in the video.

Fire officials warned of a "devastating impact on public safety" if "even a small percentage" of firefighters were forced out because of their refusal to receive a Covid vaccination.

Granucci is under investigation for making the public opinion statement while apparently wearing a LAFD uniform.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.