More than 80 infants under a year old have tested positive for the coronavirus in one Texas county, a local public health official announced, as the United States set a single-day record in the tally of new cases.

The public health director in Nueces County on the Texas Gulf Coast said at a meeting Friday that a review of coronavirus statistics showed that 85 infants in the county have tested positive.

"These babies have not even had their first birthdays yet," director Annette Rodriguez said. "Please help us to stop the spread of this disease. Stay social distanced from others; stay protected. Wear a mask when in public and for everyone else please do your best to stay home."

Her announcement came as the U.S. set a single-day record with 75,775 newly-reported cases of the virus, according to NBC News' tally. The death toll in the country has now passed 140,000.

Carmen Garcia stands in line to be tested for COVID-19 at an Aardvark Mobile Healths Mobile Covid-19 Testing Truck on July 17, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Globally, more than 14 million people have tested positive for the virus, and more than 600,000 have died, according to data by Johns Hopkins University and NBC News.

In India, the number of cases has surpassed one million, with 26,273 deaths, according to the counry's health ministry website. Meanwhile in Brazil, more than two million cases of coronavirus have been reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.