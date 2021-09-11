Six moments of silence will mark the times of the 9/11 attacks Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of one of America's darkest days.

The first of a number of events to commemorate the 2,977 people who died that morning was held at the Pentagon shortly before 7 a.m. ET. As the national anthem rang out, a flag was unfurled down the side of the building which was hit that day.

Saturday will be punctuated by minute silences as America remembers and reflects.

The first was held at 8:46 a.m. ET, to mark the moment that Al Qaeda terrorists crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the north tower of New York's World Trade Center two decades ago.

The second, 23 minutes later, will be at the same time that American Airlines Flight 175 hit the south tower and the third at 9:37 a.m. ET, will allow people to remember those who lost their lives when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.

At 10:03 a.m. ET, a moment of silence will also be held for the heroic passengers who fought terrorists aboard United Airlines Flight 93 and prevented the plane from reaching Washington before it crashed into a field outside of Shanksville, Pa.

Former President George W. Bush, who was reading a book to Florida schoolchildren when the planes hit, is also expected to give a speech in in the rural town.

Moments of silence will also be held at both 9:59 a.m. ET when the south tower collapsed and again at 10:28 a.m. when the neighboring north tower crumbled to the ground.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the attacks, after making an appeal to the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that evolved in the days following 9/11.

In a taped address by the White House late Friday, Biden spoke of a “true sense of national unity” that emerged after the attacks, adding that he saw “heroism everywhere — in places expected and unexpected.”

“To me that’s the central lesson of September 11,” he said. “Unity is our greatest strength.”

Biden arrived in New York on Friday night as the skyline was illuminated by the “Tribute in Light,” hauntingly marking where the towers once stood.

His first stop on Saturday will be the National September 11 Memorial, where the twin towers were toppled as a horrified world watched on television.

He will be the fourth president to console the nation on the anniversary of that dark day, one that has shaped many of the most consequential domestic and foreign policy decisions made by the chief executives over the past two decades.

He will conclude official events by laying a wreath at the Pentagon later in the afternoon.