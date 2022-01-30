9 dead in North Las Vegas after speeding car runs red light

A speeding driver killed 8 people and left 6 injured after they ran a red light and plowed into multiple vehicles, police in North Las Vegas said Sunday.

Young juveniles were among those killed in the crash which happened at around 3 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET), Alexander Cuevas, a public information officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department told NBC News.

He added that the driver of the Dodge Challenger had also been killed in the crash

“Speed is a factor,” Cuevas said, adding that it was unknown whether the driver had been impaired.

“The driver ran the red light striking multiple vehicles,” he said.

Cuevas said two people had been transported to the University Medical Center hospital and one had died there.

The six injured suffered non-life threatening to minor injuries, he added.

At a later news conference, Cuevas said the coroner would release the names and identities of the deceased as well as the cause and manner of death.

He was joined at the news conference by North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown who said her “thoughts and prayers with families dealing with loss due to a senseless act.”

She added that a “senseless act like this affects us all.”