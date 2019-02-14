Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 14, 2019, 7:55 PM GMT By Doha Madani

Nine members of a Louisiana State University fraternity have been arrested over a hazing incident that allegedly took place last fall, the university said.

The young men were members of the school's Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and were arrested and facing numerous charges, including felony battery charges and misdemeanor criminal hazing, the university in Baton Rouge announced in a statement Thursday.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students," the school said. "It does not belong at LSU. This is a sad day for the university, but one that illustrates the cultural shift occurring at LSU."

Delta Kappa Epsilon's national organization was made aware of the alleged hazing-related incident and reported the matter to campus police, who opened an investigation. The national fraternity has revoked the LSU chapter's charter as a result, the school said.

LSU did not release the details of the allegations but listed the charges against each suspect.

Cade Rain Duckworth, 23, is facing charges of one felony count each of attempted second-degree battery, second-degree battery, and false imprisonment as well as three misdemeanor counts of criminal hazing.

Gaston Thomas Eymard, 23, Shakti P. Gilotra, 22, and Malcolm Richard McNiece, 23, are facing charges of one felony count each of second-degree battery, as well as various counts of criminal hazing.

Blake Andrew Chalin, 20, is facing three counts of criminal hazing.

Alexander Joseph Rozas, 23, and Garrett Joseph Sanders, 21, are each facing one count of principal to criminal hazing and criminal hazing, representative duty to report.

All nine men were booked into jail in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to LSU. It is unclear whether the men have lawyers or if they have made an initial court appearance.

The jail did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for more information.

The university had a prior hazing incident in 2017 in which freshman Maxwell Gruver died after allegedly being pelted with condiments and ordered to recite the Greek alphabet. The ritual was allegedly part of his initiation into the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was was allegedly forced to chug hard liquor if he made mistakes on the alphabet.

Gruver died at a Baton Rouge hospital with a blood alcohol level of .495, more than six times the legal limit.

Ten men were charged in connection with his death and the national Phi Delta Theta organization suspended the chapter's charter.