9 people shot near Southern University and A&M College, police say

Nine people were shot overnight Friday near Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, police said.

Baton Rouge police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. local time (2:50 a.m. ET) in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard, located on the edge of the Southern University and A&M College campus.

NBC affiliate WVLA of Baton Rouge reported the shooting took place near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Southern University.

Police said they found nine individuals who sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

“All appeared to be non-life-threatening at this point in time," authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Southern University did not immediately have a comment on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.