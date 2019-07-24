Breaking News Emails
A 9-year-old Florida girl was injured after a bull bison charged her and sent her flying into the air at Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
The unidentified girl was with a group of people in the Old Faithful Geyser area of the park in Wyoming, standing within five to ten feet of the bison before the bison charged, The National Park Service said in a press release Tuesday.
The group consisted of 50 to 60 people, who were gathered near the bison for nearly 20 minutes before "causing the bison to charge," the statement said. The park service did not specify what the group did to cause the animal to charge.
"The girl was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was assessed and treated by a park emergency medical providers, and later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic," the park service said.
The extent of the girl's injuries were not released in the National Park Service's statement.
The incident is still under investigation and no citations were issued.
The National Park Service cautioned visitors that animals at Yellowstone National Parkare wild and to stay at least 25 yards from bison, elk, deer and moose no matter.