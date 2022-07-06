9-year-old girl who was at Highland Park parade shooting now can't sleep, is scared by loud noises

A young girl who was at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, when a sniper fired into the crowd, killing seven, said she is waking up with stomach aches and becomes scared when she hears the sound of a siren.

Lily Genser, 9, said on MSNBC that when she heard the shots during the parade, she thought the noise was fireworks or part of the parade. Now that she knows the sound was gunshots, she is terrified of loud noises.

"When Kamala Harris was in town, we heard a lot of police sirens and I was just scared and I just went inside really quick," Lily said. The vice president visited the Chicago suburb on Tuesday, following the carnage.

And when Lily heard the suspected shooter would be taken to the police station near her house, she couldn't sleep.

"That night we slept with our mom and we didn’t know, and I kept waking up with stomach aches just worrying," she said.

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the shooting.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, voluntarily confessed to the shooting, authorities said. He has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Crimo, a rapper obsessed with the number 47, scaled a fire escape ladder to make himself a sniper’s nest before opening fire on unsuspecting paradegoers below, authorities said.

He allegedly had planned the attack for weeks and even donned women’s clothing to blend into the crowd during his escape, police said.