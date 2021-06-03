9-year-old Utah driver, her younger sister were headed to the beach when they crashed

A 9-year-old Utah girl who told police she wanted to swim in the ocean swiped the keys to her parents' car and took off before crashing into a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the crash in West Valley City, police said. The girl and her 4-year-old sister were the only ones in the vehicle, driven by the older girl.

"She's driving?" a responding officer asked another who attended to the children, according to video released by the police department.

Police said the children got the keys to the family car while their parents slept and drove about 10 miles from their West Jordan home.

Officers got quite a surprise when they responded to an accident this morning & discovered the driver was a 9yo girl. The young girl & her 4yo sister apparently snagged the keys to the family car while their parents were sleeping & set out on their own summer adventure. #wvc pic.twitter.com/evHq3DiBRC — WVC Police (@WVCPD) June 2, 2021

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. near Utah State Route 201 but not on the highway, police said. After getting off the highway, the vehicle crossed a median and hit the tractor-trailer.

Police did not mention any action against the parents. A spokesperson for West Jordan police could not immediately be reached Wednesday night.

West Jordan police Det. Scott List told KUTV that the car keys in the home are hung up in a place that is not normally accessible to children.

The department used the incident to highlight the importance of wearing seat belts, writing on social media that both girls remembered to buckle up.

"The girls told officers that they were headed to California because they wanted to 'swim in the ocean,'" police wrote.

West Valley City and West Jordan are in the Salt Lake City area.