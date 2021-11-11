A 911 caller who alerted police to a teen he believed was in danger says he did so because he saw the girl mouthing for help as she passed on the interstate in Kentucky last week.

Authorities have said that a driver called 911 after seeing the teen use a hand signal popularized on TikTok that indicates distress and that his actions led to the arrest of a child abduction suspect.

David Isaacs, 50, of Berea, Kentucky, says he made the call after a Toyota Corolla zipped by on I-75 and he saw a girl riding in the car mouth: “Help me. Help me.”

“I didn’t recognize a [hand] gesture,” Isaacs said Tuesday. “She was mouthing 'help me.' She said 'help me, help me,' twice. I think she even lip-synched call 911. ... It looked like she had been crying. I dropped back a couple of car lengths. She did keep putting her four fingers out the window.”

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky has said a 16-year-old was inside the Toyota when a driver of another vehicle, whom they did not identify, saw her using hand signals known on TikTok “to represent violence at home — I need help — domestic violence.”

After recognizing the signal and seeing that the teen “appeared to be in distress,” the driver called 911, the sheriff’s office said in a statement last week.

The story quickly went viral and generated national and international headlines after police remarks mentioning the witness who recognized the distress signal.

The sheriff's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the discrepancy between their account and Isaacs'. It's unclear whether there were additional drivers who may have called 911 to report the teen in distress.

The sheriff's office did not detail the signal, but a hand gesture introduced by the Canadian Women’s Foundation last year has been adopted by many globally as a way to discreetly seek help or indicate distress. The gesture is a hand up, palm out, with the thumb tucked, then folding the fingers down.

James Herbert Brick, 61, of Cherokee, North Carolina, was arrested Thursday while driving near the Kentucky interstate when the teen was rescued.

He is facing charges of kidnapping and possession of material showing a sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18, according to the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk.

Brick was facing a charge of false imprisonment, which was increased to kidnapping during a court hearing Tuesday. Brick’s case also moved to a grand jury, court officials said.

The prosecutor’s request to charge Brick with kidnapping was approved by a judge after police testified that Brick threatened to kill her dog if she tried to escape.

The teen had been reported missing by her parents in Asheville, North Carolina, on Nov. 2, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said in a statement.

She told authorities she had traveled with Brick through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, according to the statement.

Lt. Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office testified the teen was visibly upset when deputies reached her and had also mouthed "send help."

“She was physically shaking, crying,” Edwards said.

Brick was acquainted with the girl's family, Edwards said, and the teen willingly left North Carolina with him but later feared for her safety.

Brick is represented by the public defender's office. No one with the office could be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

He remained at the Laurel County Correctional Center on $50,000 bond Wednesday afternoon, according to Laurel County online records.

Kentucky authorities on Monday released a more than eight-minute 911 call by a caller who identified himself as David Isaacs.

Near the beginning of the call, Isaacs tells a dispatcher, “I’ve been following this Toyota Corolla. … The female on the passenger side, brunette, motioned for help, call 911.”

Toward the end of the call, police sirens are heard as patrol vehicles swarm in.

When Isaacs saw the teen, he said, he thought of his own children, adding that by calling 911, he only did what most people would do.

“Those guys are the heroes,” Isaacs said of the police. “I’m just glad I could see it through and make sure she got help. I feel like it was a happy ending.”

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, a spokesman with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday that the 911 caller deserves a lot of praise and authorities were looking to speak to him.

He also repeated the notion that the 911 caller sprang to action because of the TikTok signal.

"He recognized a signal that is not universally known," Acciardo said. "We didn't even know what the TikTok signal was. But we certainly do now."

The FBI has joined the investigation, Acciardo said earlier this week.

Isaacs said the fact he didn’t know about the hand signal is trivial. He said it's more important the signal will be more recognizable now because of how much exposure the story received.

“I feel like it should be very helpful in the future,” he said.