93-year-old woman dies after being trapped in her home when blizzard hit Southern California mountains

LOS ANGELES — Frustrated Southern California mountain residents are finally digging themselves out of a historic winter storm that dumped more than 100 inches of snow in a region that had been facing unprecedented drought conditions just a few months earlier.

The ferocity of the storm in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles appeared to catch both residents and officials off guard and unprepared, leaving hundreds of residents trapped for nearly two weeks as roads became impassable and roofs collapsed under the weight of a weather event rarely experienced in this part of the state.

Hikers were stranded, and people posted on social media about their loved ones stuck in cabins with no way out. The sheriff's department delivered freeze-dried meals to people who were running out of food, but not everyone could access emergency pantries because of closed roads.

"Nobody expected that much snow," said Valli Bryan Compton, whose great aunt, Elinor "Dolly" Avenatti, 93, was found dead Monday in her home in Crestline by a concerned neighbor who was checking on her.

"It’s hard to say it’s the government's fault or it’s the city’s fault," she added. "I just wish they could have let people go up there because we could have gotten her."

County officials said at least one person died in a car accident caused by the snow, but they did not have a final death count.

Crestline resident Terri Lee said Wednesday she has been snowed in for 14 days and will run out of lifesaving medication by Friday for congestive heart failure and pulmonary hypertension. Her husband has severe arthritis in his back and is unable to shovel the snow that has blocked the couple's front door.

"It's a scary situation," Lee said. "We can't get out of our driveway, and we can't open the front door because the snow has piled up so high."

Lee estimated she called a county emergency hotline at least six times asking for help. She has also called 911 but was referred to the county.

As of Wednesday afternoon, help had not arrived, but a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Lee's case would be escalated.

"We were prepared with enough food for two weeks but never expected it would take so long to clear the snow," Lee said. "The county had plenty of time to prepare and they did nothing."

Mountain highways began to reopen this week after being closed for more than 10 days, according to the California Highway Patrol. By Tuesday, 90% of roads had been plowed with more anticipated ahead of a storm that could bring warmer temperatures, rain and potential flooding from rapid snowmelt.