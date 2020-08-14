97-year-old woman from North Carolina wins battle against COVID-19

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 97-year-old woman in North Carolina recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, after spending three weeks in the hospital.

Rosa Tyson, who was diagnosed with the virus in June, said that she is now healthy and happy to be with her family. “I feel good,” she told NBC News.

Daniel Haddock, 69, Tyson’s son, said that he never gave up hope that his mom would recover. “I knew she was a fighter and I knew how strong she was,” he said.

Tyson first showed symptoms in late June, experiencing a fever, chills, and loss of appetite, taste and smell. Tyson’s family quickly realized that she was exposed to a relative who had the virus, and said that she needed to get tested.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

After testing positive for COVID-19, Tyson was quarantined and treated at a local hospital near her home in Greenville, NC for a few days, and then was discharged too early, according to Haddock.

“She was really dehydrated,” said Haddock, who later placed Tyson at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC where she was treated with IV fluids.

Haddock said that he was determined to help Tyson battle the deadly virus and, with permission from her doctor, he visited her three times a day for three weeks to feed and take care of her. During visits he was required to wear personal protective equipment, like a mask and gloves, according to Haddock.

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment.

Over the span of three weeks, Tyson gradually recovered from the virus and on July 24 she was discharged.

Haddock’s fiancé, Val Robinson, who is a retired nurse, said that it is crucial for patients to have family support and credited the hospital for saving Tyson’s life.

“I knew it was a blessing that she recovered at her age, it was phenomenal,” said Robinson.

Haddock added, “Do all you can to go in there to see them because when you turn the older people loose they lose faith. Their family is the one that keeps them going.”