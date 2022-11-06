Aaron Carter's twin sister says she knows he is 'at peace' following tragic death

Aaron Carter's twin sister said her brother will be "dearly missed" following Carter's tragic death in a tribute posted to her Instagram Sunday.

Carter's death was confirmed by a representative Saturday after law enforcement officials released that deputies responded to his California home and found a "deceased" person. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Angel Carter and Aaron Carter at their 19th birthday party in Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 15, 2006. Barry King / WireImage file

Angel Conrad, his twin, was the first of Carter's siblings to release a public statement, posting several photos of him from childhood to her Instagram. She said that she loved her brother "beyond measure."

"My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them," Conrad wrote. "I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

Conrad starred in the 2006 "House of Carter" reality show with Carter and their other siblings, including "Backstreet Boys" singer Nick Carter. Leslie Carter, who also appeared on the show, died of a prescription drug overdose at the age of 25.

Carter's life in the spotlight began at a young age, releasing his debut album in 1997 followed by the popular "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" three years later. He also made appearances on television shows such as "7th Heaven" and Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire."

In 2019, Carter spoke out about his mental health issues and revealed he'd been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.

That same year Nick Carter said that he and Conrad spoke about filing a restraining order against their brother due to his alarming behavior and statements after he allegedly said he had thoughts of killing Nick Carter’s wife.

"We love our brother and truly hope that he gets the proper treatment he needs before harm comes to himself or anyone else," Nick Carter said at the time.

Carter's death at the age of 34 sparked a number of tributes from those in the entertainment industry. "Lizzie McGuire" star Hilary Duff, who briefly dated Carter as a teen, posted a statement sending love to his family Saturday.

"For Aaron - I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," Duff wrote. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply."