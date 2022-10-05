Aaron Judge hits record 62nd home run, breaking tie with Roger Maris

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge clubbed his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night in Texas, making him baseball's greatest single-season long-ball hitter — outside of MLB’s notorious steroid era.

Judge's memorable blast came in the first inning, off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco, in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Tuesday's homer broke a tie with Roger Maris, who hit 61 shots in 1961, for the most hit in a single American League season.

Judge had tied Maris’ record with a roundtrip shot in Toronto on Wednesday. He's now alone in seventh place for most homers hit in any one season.

But Judge's achievement may only stand as a record in the hearts and minds of purist baseball fans.

All the record-holders ahead of Judge are National League sluggers who did their damage in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, when it was widely believed some of the best hitters and pitchers used performance-enhancing drugs.

MLB did not suspend players for steroid use until 2005. By that point, Maris’ mark of 61 had been topped six times in just four seasons (1998-2001) by Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa, San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire.

The MLB record books will show Bonds is the greatest single-season and career long-ball hitter in baseball history with 73 homers in 2001 and his career total of 762 shots.

But more than a handful of fans will now argue that Judge, and previously Maris, should stand as baseball’s greatest single-season home run hitters, as their feats came outside the steroid era, which was chronicled in a 2007 report by former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell.

Baseball historian and author Marty Appel said fans could reasonably argue that Judge's 62-plus home runs of this season is the more noteworthy achievement.

"I think a majority of fans would recognize that something done, not in the steroid era as we're experiencing now with Aaron Judge, would be more legitimate," said Appel, a former Yankees executive.

"But it's one of those things left over from the steroid era, we're left to our own minds to determine what is and what isn't qualified as a record. It's really going to be up to each individual (fan) as to what they recognize — which is a shame because baseball has always been by the book and by the numbers."