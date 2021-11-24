Aaron Rodgers says he's suffering from 'Covid toe' weeks after testing positive

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he has "Covid toe," weeks after he tested positive for Covid-19 and amid ongoing fallout over announcing he was unvaccinated.

Rodgers missed the Nov. 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive, a diagnosis and benching that revealed he hadn't been vaccinated — even after implying publicly that he had been.

The signal caller told "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's in good physical shape now, other than a lingering painful toe condition.

"I felt good in just a few days. I didn't have any lingering effects other than Covid toe," Rodgers told the talkshow host.

The toe issue was reportedly serious enough to put Rodgers’ status in question for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, a game he did eventually play in that the Packers lost.

Rodgers didn't go into greater detail on Covid toe, but it's a term regularly used to describe swelling, pain and discoloration in the foot suffered by Covid patients.

In an October 2020 analysis, researchers found that Covid toes could last anywhere from 12 to 60 days, with one "long-hauler" patient suffering from the condition for six months.

“It was more painful than turf toe and I had turf toe years ago,” Rodgers said.

When McAfee pressed Rodgers for more details, last season’s NFL MVP politely, almost jokingly, said he’s done with medical talk on the show.

“Look Pat I’ve already talked enough on this show about my medical status,” he said. “I’ve given you enough information at this point. I have an injury that's not going away and I’m going to be dealing with it for at least the next few weeks."

It was on McAfee's Nov. 5 show that Rodgers confirmed he was unvaccinated, said he took ivermectin and accused the “woke mob” of allegedly trying to “cancel” him over his vaccination status.