Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that some may have felt "misled" by his comments on Covid-19 vaccines.

In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM, Rodgers confirmed he’s unvaccinated; claimed he's allergic to vaccines and has taken ivermectin; said he is the victim of a “woke mob”; and acknowledged he's been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.

"I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading and to anybody who felt mislead by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments," Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

He didn't immediately detail which misstatements he was acknowledging.

Rodgers could be back on the field on Sunday when the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks.

"I’m excited about feeling better, I'm excited about moving forward and hopefully getting back with my team and getting back to doing what I do best and that's playing ball," Rodgers said.

"It’s been tough to be away form it. I've been obviously dealing with the Covid and I feel like I’m on the other side of it thankfully and thankful to still be able to have something to look forward to this weekend."

