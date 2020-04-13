ABC News' "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos said Monday on the show that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Stephanopoulos' wife, author and comedian Ali Wentworth, tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago. Stephanopoulos said he is asymptomatic.
"I actually feel great," he said. "I've never had a fever, never had cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills, any of the classic symptoms you've been reading about."
The virus hit Wentworth differently. In the beginning of the month, she said she had "never been sicker," suffering from high fever, "horrific" body aches and a heavy chest. "This is pure misery," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Stephanopoulos, said it was "no surprise" that he tested positive for the virus. While Wentworth self-isolated in a separate room of their home, Stephanopoulos has been her caregiver. The couple has two teenage daughters.