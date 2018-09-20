Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Maryland authorities were responding to the scene of a shooting with "multiple victims," the Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at 9:09 a.m. ET, the sheriff's office tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the sheriff's office advised people to "avoid the area," a business district in Aberdeen, Maryland, about 30 miles from Baltimore.

The FBI office in Baltimore and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting with the investigation.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he was "closely monitoring" the situation, adding: "Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support."

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.