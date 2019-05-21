Breaking News Emails
Abortion rights activists across the country took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the recent wave of restrictive state laws.
Demonstrators marched, chanted slogans and waved signs in Atlanta, St. Louis, and Charlotte, North Carolina, among other cities. In Washington, D.C. hundreds of abortion rights advocates — including some Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination — massed in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
"We are not going to allow them to move our country backward," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told the crowd from a podium near the high court.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg were also on hand for the Washington rally.
Dozens of other so-called #StopTheBans rallies at statehouses and city centers around the nation were scheduled for Tuesday at noon local time. The events were organized in part by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Planned Parenthood Action Funds and other abortion rights groups.
Alabama last week enacted the strictest abortion law in the country, making performing the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy with close to no exceptions.
Governors in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have approved laws that ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Missouri and Louisiana are close to enacting similar prohibitions.
"We have fought — and will continue to fight — these bans in the courts, and we are proud to join today with our partners and people around the country to fight these bans in the streets," the ACLU said in a statement ahead of the day's protests.