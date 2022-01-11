'Absolute miracle': 4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash near Philadelphia

A medical helicopter crashed just outside of Philadelphia on Tuesday, but in an "absolute miracle," all people on board — including an infant — survived, authorities said.

The craft was headed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when it encountered difficulties at about 1 p.m. EST and crash landed in the Drexel Hill neighborhood of Upper Darby, officials said.

"It's an absolute miracle, what you see behind," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt told reporters at the scene of the crash.

The four people inside the helicopter included the pilot, co-pilot, nurse and infant, officials said.

"There's no debris, no wires down, no trees," Bernhardt said. "How that pilot was able to get that ... and all four of them were able get themselves out of the helicopter, with assistance from the police and fire department."

The child was eventually transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which is about 7 miles away.

This is a developing story, please fresh here for updates.