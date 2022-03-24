'Absurd' 100-year-old policy banning teaching of jazz music in New Orleans public school system finally to be lifted

New Orleans has long been known as the birthplace of jazz music, but for exactly a century that genre has been technically forbidden in the entire public school system.

The rule was added formally on March 24, 1922 at the regular bi-monthly school board meeting, noted in one line at the very end of the Orleans Parish board’s agenda during a finance discussion: “Upon motion of Mrs. Baumgartner, it was decided that jazz music and jazz dancing would be abolished in the public schools.”

According to a 1922 newspaper article when asked what dancing was permissible, Mrs. Baumgartner called jazz dancing “rough” and said “they can dance the one-step, two-step and the waltz.” The motion was brought to a vote and passed with one person abstaining. A century later, the rule is still on the books.

The current Orleans Parish school board uncovered the original policy with help of the local special collections librarian and it was raised as an action item at Tuesday’s school board committee meeting. Dr. Ken Ducote, Executive Director of the Greater New Orleans Collaborative of Charter Schools, called the policy “absurd” and noted the “tremendous role New Orleans schools played in development of jazz in this community.”

Before the committee meeting vote, Orleans Parish School Board President Olin Parker noted “I want to acknowledge that this was rooted in racism” and praised the contributions of the various school band students and directors. The rule has been largely been overlooked over the years but the school board recognized the importance of officially removing it from their system.

The formal vote to rescind the policy is scheduled for later tonight, exactly 100 years to the date since its original passing.