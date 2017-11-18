AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young dies at 64

LONDON — The co-founder of Australian heavy metal band AC/DC, Malcolm Young, has died, according to a statement on the band's website. He was 64.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother," the family said in a statement.

"Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

Rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young from Australian rock band AC/DC posed in a studio in London in August 1979. Fin Costello / Getty Images

In 1973, Young co-founded the band AC/DC with his younger brother, Angus. The band released their debut album, High Voltage, in 1975 which featured hits like "It's a long way to the top" and "High Voltage."

But it was the 1979 studio album, "Highway to Hell," that propelled the band to hard rock fame. The album became the band's first record to break the U.S. Top 100 and is the bands second highest selling album, behind the 1980 hard rock classic "Back in Black."

Young was a visionary rhythm guitarist, who also served as the band's backing vocalist and songwriter. He was known for his stoic stage presence and legendary riffs that helped define the band's sound.

AC/DC was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. Young continued touring with the band until 2014, when his dementia diagnosis forced him to leave the band that he'd co-founded and headlined for more than four decades.

"With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man," Angus Young said in a statement Saturday. "As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

Fans and celebrities reacted to the news of the guitarists death,

"If the world seems off center it's because we lost it's rhythm," one fan tweeted.

George Young, another brother to Malcolm and Angus, died on Oct. 23 at age 70. George Young had served as producer for AC/DC and guitarist for the band Easybeats.