Acclaimed Iowa State golfer found dead on course, man charged with murder

A 22-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a highly-accomplished former Iowa State University female golfer.

Celia Barquin Arozamena' body was found Monday morning at a golf course in Ames, Iowa, and police later in the day charged Collin Daniel Richards in her death. Richards has no known address, and released no other information about the suspect, what their relationship was or possible motive.

Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena with the winner's trophy at the European Ladies' Amateur Championship at Penati Golf Resort, Slovakia. EGA / EPA file

Police were called to Coldwater Golf Links, about two miles away from the university, Monday morning after golfers spotted a golf bag with no one around it. Officers found Barquin Arozamena's body nearby and determined that she had died after being attacked.

Barquin Arozamena, from Puente San Miguel, Spain, was finishing up a civil engineering degree at Iowa State University, and had just wrapped up a stellar student golfing career, according to a statement from the school.

"We are all devastated," Iowa State head women's golf coach Christie Martens said. "Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life."

Barquin Arozamena ended her Iowa State career with her fourth-straight NCAA Regional appearance, earning All-Big 12 Team honors for the third time and was named Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year, according to the school. This summer, she qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open, according to Golfchannel.com.

Collin Daniel Richards who has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena in Ames, Iowa on Sept. 18, 2018. Story County Sheriff / EPA

"This is a tragic and senseless loss of a talented young woman and an acclaimed student athlete," said Iowa State University President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen. "We mourn with her family and friends in Spain, her teammates here and all who knew her.

"Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed," Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard echoed.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but Barquin Arozamena will be honored at an Iowa State University football game on Saturday.