Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell assessed her body for Epstein when she was 14

One of the women who says she was a minor when she started having sex with Jeffrey Epstein testified Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell personally inspected her body.

“She came in and felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks and said I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends,” the woman, who is being identified as "Carolyn," said at the British socialite’s child sex trafficking trial in New York City.

Carolyn said she was just 14 when she was introduced to Maxwell and Epstein by Virginia Roberts Giuffre — another woman who says the couple sexually abused and trafficked her.

“We were going to her friend's house on Palm Beach Island and we were going to meet one of her wealthy friends and I was going to give a massage,” Carolyn told the court.

"Carolyn" answers questions from Maurene Comey during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell in New York on Dec. 7, 2021. Jane Rosenberg / Reuters

Once there, Carolyn said, Giuffre stripped off her clothes while she herself remained in her bra and panties and they both began massaging Epstein.

Forty-five minutes later, Carolyn said Epstein turned over and began having sex with Giuffre.

“I was sitting on the couch right in front of them,” she said.

Carolyn said she wound up going back to Epstein’s mansion “over 100 times” where she had sex with him and sometimes with another woman. She said she also posed for nude pictures.

“Maxwell would call and set an appointment time," she said.

Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey why she kept going back, Carolyn answered, “Because I needed the money.”

Weeping at times, Carolyn said she stopped visiting the mansion after she had a baby in March 2004. She said when she tried to go back, she was rejected “because I became too old.”

“I was 18,” she said.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse four underage girls, mostly in the 1990s. She has pleaded not guilty to all six charges leveled against her.

Her defense team contends that she is being prosecuted because the government cannot go after Epstein, a convicted sex offender who hanged himself in a Manhattan jail two years ago while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Giuffre, who said she too was underage when she started having sex with Epstein and his friends, is not one of the four women Maxwell is charged with trafficking at this trial.

On Monday, Kate, the pseudonym for a model/musician who said she was lured into giving Epstein sexual massages when she was 17, told the court that during one such encounter, when she recalls being approximately 18, she was pressured into wearing a “schoolgirl” outfit. Kate said she was from a well-off family.

Carolyn said she and her brothers were being raised by an alcohol- and drug-addicted mother and “was allowed to do whatever I wanted.” She said a lot of the money Epstein paid her went for the drugs.

“Marijuana, cocaine, alcohol, anything that could block out … the appointment” with Epstein, Carolyn said.

Later, on cross-examination, Carolyn admitted she had been arrested once for possession of cocaine and another time for trying to pawn an Xbox that wasn’t hers. She also admitted she worked, for a time, for an escort service where she took money for sex. These incidents occurred after she stopped spending time with Maxwell and Epstein. She said she still takes methadone and Xanax for her anxiety and sometimes hears voices that someone will take her child away.

In addition to Carolyn and Kate, the court has heard testimony from a woman identified as Jane who said she was 14 when Maxwell taught her how to sexually satisfy Epstein and they trafficked her to other powerful men.

Maxwell, prosecutors have said, played a key role in procuring girls and young women for Epstein, a multimillionaire financier who was close to Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner, buddies with Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Andrew, and friendly with other boldface names, like former President Bill Clinton.

There are no allegations of trafficking against Clinton, Trump and Wexner. But Giuffre has alleged in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, when she was 17. He has denied the allegations.

Maxwell’s trial in the Southern District of New York is expected to go on for at least five more weeks.