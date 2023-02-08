Active duty soldier charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

A member of the U.S. military was arrested in Colorado following a child sexual exploitation investigation Wednesday after police received a tip from an internet crimes task force.

Josef Smith, 26, was charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, a felony, the Fountain Police Department said. Police said they executed a search warrant Jan. 12 and recovered evidence that led to Smith's arrest warrant.

Smith was described by the Fountain police as an "active-duty soldier" with the Army.

The Army did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

According to El Paso County booking information, Smith is in custody with a scheduled court date Thursday afternoon. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Fountain police detectives are asking anyone with information regarding any potential witnesses or victims to come forward and speak to investigators.