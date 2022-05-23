Active shooter incidents increased more than 50 percent in 2021, new FBI data shows

Active shooter incidents in 2021 surged by more than 50 percent from 2020 and nearly 97 percent from 2017, according to new FBI statistics released Monday.

In 2021, there were 61 active shooter incidents, defined as one or more individuals actively engaging in killing or attempting to kill in a populated area by firearm, the FBI said in a report.

That's a nearly 53 percent increase from 2020, when there were 40 reported active shooter incidents. The number of cases also grew from 30 each in 2019 and 2018, and 31 incidents in 2017.

The report also observed an emerging trend of roving active shooters, meaning shooters opening fire in multiple locations either in the span of a day or in various locations over several days.

In 2021, active shooter incidents spanned 30 states, killing 103 people and wounding 140. The casualties listed in the report do not include the shooters, the report said. The year before, active shooter incidents across 19 states left 38 dead and 126 wounded.

In those 2021 incidents, there were 61 shooters — 60 of them male and one female, ranging in age from 12 to 67, the FBI data shows.

Thirty of the 2021 shooters were apprehended by law enforcement, 14 were killed by law enforcement, four killed by armed citizens, one was killed in a vehicle accident during pursuit by law enforcement, 11 died by suicide and one remains at large.

Across the incidents, two law enforcement officers were killed and five were wounded — the same number of killed or wounded officers as 2017. Those are the lowest figures in five years, spanning 2017 to 2021, the report said.

The FBI did not include a breakdown of the shooters’ motives in its annual report. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why the agency does not disclose that information in the reports.

In a news release, the FBI said the reports “are not intended to explore all facets of active shooter incidents” but rather to provide law enforcement, first responders and the public with a “baseline understanding” of such incidents.

However, the report showed there were relationships between shooters and their targets or targeted locations. Six shooters were employees, four were former employees, two were current students, two had past personal or professional relationships and one was a business owner.

Among the 2021 active shooter incidents, a dozen met the definition of a "mass killing," defined as three or more killings in a single incident. That's up from five incidents meeting that definition in 2020.

California saw the highest number of active shooter incidents. There were six reported in the state, followed by five incidents each in Georgia and Texas, four incidents each in Colorado and Florida, and three each in Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, in April 2021 and the Kroger Grocery store shooting in Collierville, Tennessee, in September 2021 led to the highest number of casualties, meaning killed or wounded, at 15 each, the report stated.

In the FedEx shooting, eight were killed and seven wounded.

In the Kroger shooting, in Tennessee, one person was killed and 14 were wounded.

The incident with the highest number of deaths took place at the King Soopers Grocery Store in Boulder, Colorado, in March 2021 that killed 10.

Meanwhile, more Americans died from gunfire in 2020, the most recent year with available and complete data, than at any other time on record, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There were more than 45,000 firearm deaths that year.

From 2019 to 2020, firearm homicide rates in the U.S. increased by almost 35 percent, the highest level recorded in over 25 years, affecting all age groups and widening existing racial and ethnic disparities across the nation, the CDC said.