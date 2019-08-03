Breaking News Emails
By Minyvonne Burke
Police in El Paso, Texas are responding to an active shooter near a shopping mall, authorities said.
In several tweets Saturday afternoon, the El Paso Police Department urged people to stay away from the area near the Cielo Vista mall due to an "active shooter."
The police tweeted that the shooter was in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards, which is the location of a Walmart.
"Scene is still active avoid the area," the department wrote.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.