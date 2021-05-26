'Active shooter' near Northern California rail yard, authorities say

Gunfire erupted near the rail yard of a Northern California transit agency on Wednesday, authorities said.

Citing an "active shooter," Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies told the public at 7:12 a.m. PT to steer clear of the neighborhood around 100 W. Younger Ave. in San Jose, about 50 miles south of downtown San Francisco.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

That address is a light rail yard of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), which provides rail, bus and various shuttle services to the booming Bay Area suburb and technology hub.

