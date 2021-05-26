IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Active shooter' near Northern California rail yard, authorities say

Gunfire erupted near a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority facility in San Jose.
By David K. Li

Gunfire erupted near the rail yard of a Northern California transit agency on Wednesday, authorities said.

Citing an "active shooter," Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies told the public at 7:12 a.m. PT to steer clear of the neighborhood around 100 W. Younger Ave. in San Jose, about 50 miles south of downtown San Francisco.

That address is a light rail yard of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), which provides rail, bus and various shuttle services to the booming Bay Area suburb and technology hub.

