A shooter fatally wounded three people at a Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati before the suspect was also killed, officials said Thursday.

No officers were killed in what the police department had previously described in a tweet as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident."

The unidentified shooter went on to a loading dock and fired shots before going to the lobby and encountering officers.

Authorities did not provide details on the suspected shooter or a motive. It was not immediately clear if the suspect was killed by an officer or took their own life.

The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Thursday but police said they are still investigating.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac said at a news conference.

John Cranley, the city's mayor, said the violence "could have been worse" and thanked first responders for doing a "heroic job."

"This is heartbreaking, [and] shouldn't be viewed at normal," Cranley said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.