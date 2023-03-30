Active shooter reported at Forsyth Tech Community College in North Carolina, authorities say

Police in North Carolina are investigating an active shooter incident Thursday at Forsyth Tech Community College, authorities said.

The community college in Winston-Salem tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m.: "We are experiencing an active shooter situation. Law enforcement is on site. The campus is on lockdown with shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff."

Winston-Salem police tweeted they "received a report of a shooting on the main campus of Forsyth Tech Community College. Our officers are on scene and assisting. Information will be provided as it becomes available."

NBC affiliate WXII12 reported two male suspects were at large, according to police. Alerts from the school said there were reports of shots fired at the Strickland Center, the news outlet reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.