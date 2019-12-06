Shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola; at least 5 taken to hospitals

A naval base in Pensacola, Florida, was on lockdown Friday morning after reports of an active shooter, with at least five people transported to local hospitals, authorities said.
The shooter has been confirmed dead.
Jason Bortz, the public affairs officer for Naval Air Station Pensacola, said reports of a shooting began at 6:30 a.m.
"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter," said a post on the station's Facebook page. Escambia County Sheriff spokeswoman Amber Southland told NBC News an active shooter was on the base.
A spokeswoman with nearby Baptist Hospital said they had received five patients.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.