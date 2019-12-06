Shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola; at least 2 dead, multiple injured

At least two people were killed and multiple others were injured after a shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Navy.
The shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola has also been confirmed dead, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Navy.
"Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals," a Navy tweet said.
A spokeswoman with the nearby Baptist Health Care said the hospital had received five patients.
Jason Bortz, the public affairs officer for the Navy base, said reports of the shooting began at 6:30 a.m.
"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter," a post said early Friday on the station's Facebook page.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation, the White House said.
It is the second shooting at a U.S. military facility this week. On Wednesday, a U.S. sailor fatally shot two civilian Defense Department employees and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before killing himself, according to military officials.
The naval base incident Friday also comes one day after rumors of a shooting at a school in the same county, the Escambia County School District's Tate High School. The district office said the threats were not credible, but extra security was sent to the school.
Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel.
Its construction began nearly 200 years ago, in 1826 under orders of then-President John Quincy Adams. The base, which survived the Civil War and countless weather catastrophes, was a key training hub for Naval aviators in both World War II and the Korean War during an era when fighter crafts transitioned from propeller-driven to jets.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.