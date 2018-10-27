Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

An active shooter was reported on Saturday morning near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where Sabbath services were taking place, according to local officials.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando said there were multiple casualties and said it was imperative neighbors in the surrounding area sheltered in place.

"Do not come out. It is not safe," Lando said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted on Saturday morning that there was an active shooter in the area around the synagogue and said to avoid the area.

"There is an active shooter near the Tree of Life in Squirrel Hill. Residents, please stay indoors. Our officers are on the scene," Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor wrote on Twitter.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Pittsburgh field office were also responding to the shooting incident.

President Trump tweeted about the shooting on Saturday, saying that he was keeping an eye on the unfolding events in Squirrel Hill.

"People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!" Trump wrote.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that Pennsylvania State Police were also assisting with the shooting.

"We are still learning details about the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh but it is a serious situation ... keep the congregants and law enforcement in your prayers," Wolf wrote.

Shabbat morning services began at 9:45 a.m. at Tree of Life Congregation, according to its website. The Conservative congregation was founded more than 150 years and is led by Rabbi Hazan Jeffrey Myers, who came to the synagogue in August 2017.

Saturday mornings are when Shabbat is observed in the Jewish faith and is typically a busy time at synagogues.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more information.