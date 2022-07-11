Active shooter scare has Little League teams exiting N.C. state championships

A weekend active shooter scare at a sports park hosting North Carolina's Little League championships has shaken some of the participating teams enough that they've withdrawn.

Police in Wilson, North Carolina, said Monday that any fear may be misplaced, as there was no active shooter, and no one appeared to have been targeted by the roughly 10:30 a.m. gunfire Sunday.

Dramatic video of the incident obtained by NBC affiliate WITM of Eastern North Carolina shows elementary school-age children on the field hitting the ground at the sound of three gunshots. Some adults and children in the dugout and on the sidelines appear to repeatedly yell and scream, "Get down!"

The station reported that one round appeared to cross the outfield and come to a stop near at least one player. The day's play was canceled, but the tournament resumed Monday, with some teams absent.

South Durham Little League had a team of 8-year-olds on the field when shots rang out, and it later used Facebook to inform family and loved ones the children were safe Sunday.

By Monday morning, the South Durham regional organization pulled out of the championships, saying in a statement the experience was "too traumatic for us to even consider having the teams return."

The group also argued there are too many unknowns to keep playing at the Wilson city venue, the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex, which has four Little League fields.

"We know shots were fired in the direction of the baseball fields," South Durham Little League said. "We know at least one bullet landed on one of the baseball fields, while players were on the field. We know the back window of a car parked by one of the fields was struck by a bullet. We know that no one has been apprehended for this shooting."

Police did not confirm the report of a round landing on or near a field, but they did say a vehicle parked nearby was struck. Two other vehicles officers initially thought were involved in the gunfire were determined to have nothing to do with it, police said; they were being used by game attendees.

"The Wilson Police Department is still actively investigating this case and is utilizing all of its resources to determine the cause of yesterday’s event," Capt. Steven Stroud said in the Monday update from police.

"The department understands the importance of this investigation and the implications that it has on our community," he said.

South Durham Little League said its all-star teams for 8- and 9-year-olds were exiting, and, according to its tally, a total of five of 11 leagues in the competition for 8-year-olds and four of the six leagues vying in the category for 9-year-olds have pulled out of the tournament as a result of the scare.

The unofficial North Carolina Little League Baseball Information page on Facebook said Monday that the group from Kernersville, N.C., is one of the participants withdrawing. The Kernersville group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Little League International said by email that it was in touch with North Carolina organizers and will provide support as needed.

"We are relieved that no one was injured, and it is extremely unfortunate and horrifying that the players, families, and volunteers were exposed to this ordeal," the global body said. "Little League International staff has begun outreach to local Wilson City-area officials, and we will continue to provide support to our volunteers, as they navigate this situation."

South Durham Little League said it was seeking counselors for players affected by the scare.

"Tragic events such as these are happening far too often in our country," it said. "We too often think it won’t happen to us. Today, it happened for 7 and 8 year old Little League players, for children and coaches we all know. It was a terrifying situation for all involved."