An actor who was arrested last week and charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot was captured on video singing the “Star Spangled Banner," court records showed.

Michael Aaron Carico, 33, is facing several charges related to his alleged participation in the riot, according to a federal criminal complaint. Evidence against Carico included photos and videos of him on the Capitol grounds that were obtained from a confidential source, GPS data and additional photos and videos secured through a search warrant of Carico’s Gmail account, according to the complaint written by an FBI special agent.

An alleged still of Michael Aaron Carico from a video submitted to the FBI that was taken by another person present in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court for D.C.

One such video from Carico's email, according to records, showed him partaking in a patriotic song before mentioning U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's first name.

Carico was in a crowd singing or yelling the words "the land of the free and the home of the brave" from "The Star-Spangled Banner," the complaint said. He then looked at a camera and said, "Hey Nancy, go f--- yourself,” according to the complaint.

"Based on the proximity to the U.S. Capitol and the congressional proceedings occurring that day, I understand 'Nancy' to be a reference to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi," the agent said in the complaint.

Authorities also obtained video of Carico and another person, only listed as “SUBJECT 2,” climbing a ladder to the platform located on top of the media tower, court records said.

Neither Carico nor his attorney could be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Carico was arrested in California last Wednesday.

A confidential source gave the FBI a nine-second video allegedly showing the hands and arms of a man later identified as Carico, records said. The man identified as Carico wore a camouflage shirt and brown and black gloves while holding a camera and a stabilizer, court records said. The confidential informant also provided the FBI with a video, filmed by the informant, which allegedly showed Carico telling others on the Capitol grounds that he was just inside the building.

The confidential source also took a photo that allegedly showed Carico wearing a green hat that read “Navy” on its front, according to the FBI.

The FBI determined Carico was neither a member of the Navy nor with any U.S. military branch, records said.

The FBI also reviewed Carico’s Instagram, which displayed “several videos or photos of a person wearing black and brown gloves and camouflage clothing with an American flag patch on his shoulder," which matches the clothing Carico was allegedly seen wearing on Capitol grounds, the complaint said.

Investigators determined a device associated with Carico's Gmail account was within the U.S. Capitol or restricted grounds from about 2:18 p.m. to shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 6, court records said.

Authorities have been using suspects’ digital footprints against them in the Capitol riot cases.

Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, who is accused of pepper-spraying and assaulting police officers, came on the radar of federal investigators when a witness told authorities about a message exchange with Taake on the dating app Bumble. Taake allegedly told the witness he was in the Capitol for about 30 minutes.

Carico’s IMDb credits include roles in British sitcom “The Inbetweeners” and the 2019 movie “In Full Bloom.”

He has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the criminal complaint.

As of earlier this month, more than 570 people from across the country have been arrested following the Jan. 6 attack.