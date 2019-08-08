Breaking News Emails
Actor Danny Trejo, who's appeared in action-packed movies such as "Machete" and "Spy Kids," used his stunt skills in a real-life crisis when he helped to save a baby trapped in a car after an accident Wednesday.
Trejo and another bystander managed to rescue the baby after a vehicle running a red light in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles caused another vehicle to flip over, with a woman and baby trapped inside, NBC Los Angeles reported.
"The only thing that saved that little kid was that car seat — honest to God," Trejo said at the scene.
The actor said that Monica Johnson, another witness who jumped in to help, crawled in through the window to undo the seat belt. After Johnson managed to get the strap loose, Trejo was able to extricate the baby from the car.
The woman in the vehicle, who appeared to be injured, begged for help for the child, Johnson said according to NBC Los Angeles.
"She was hurt, but all she said was, 'Get my baby. Get my baby,'" Johnson said.
It's unclear whether the child was hurt or the extent of the mothers injuries.