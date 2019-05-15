Breaking News Emails

By Janelle Griffith

Actor Isaac Kappy died by suicide Monday morning after he jumped off a bridge in Arizona, authorities said.

He was 42.

Kappy had small roles in the films "Thor" and "Terminator Salvation" and in the AMC series "Breaking Bad."

The actor jumped from a bridge onto a highway near Bellemont, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety told NBC News.

Kappy lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Before his death, a lengthy Instagram message captioned, “Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect," was posted to his account.

The message references the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon and makes allegations of pedophilia against several celebrities.

In 2018, Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, accused Kappy of choking her at a party they were both attending.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 

Diana Dasrath contributed.