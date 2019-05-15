Breaking News Emails
Actor Isaac Kappy died by suicide Monday morning after he jumped off a bridge in Arizona, authorities said.
He was 42.
Kappy had small roles in the films "Thor" and "Terminator Salvation" and in the AMC series "Breaking Bad."
The actor jumped from a bridge onto a highway near Bellemont, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety told NBC News.
Kappy lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Before his death, a lengthy Instagram message captioned, “Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect," was posted to his account.
The message references the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon and makes allegations of pedophilia against several celebrities.
In 2018, Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, accused Kappy of choking her at a party they were both attending.
