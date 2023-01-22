Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in his body when he was run over by a snowplow earlier this month, he said in an Instagram post Saturday.

“Much love and appreciation to you all,” said Renner, 52, who plays superhero Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” and also starred in Paramount+ crime thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Renner was plowing snow for a neighbor near his home in Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by a PistenBully snowplow, which weighs at least 7 tons, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told a news conference shortly after the accident on New Year's Day.

The star had gone to speak to a family member when the snowplow started to roll toward him, Balaam said, adding that Renner was run over when he attempted to get into the driver's seat to stop it.

Neighbors helped as he waited 40 minutes for first responders to arrive on the scene due to weather conditions, Balaam said.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, his representative, Sam Mast, said at the time, adding that Renner was in critical but stable condition when he was treated in the ICU.

After more than two weeks in hospital, Renner said he was back at home on Wednesday in a response to a tweet from the “Mayor of Kingstown” official account promoting season 2.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he said.

The actor, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, had previously posted images and video on Instagram of him standing next to snowplows and rolling through icy terrain in a Jeep.