Actor Julian Sands missing for days after going for a hike on California mountain

Sands, 65, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy on Friday evening, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy

By Andrew Blankstein

Actor Julian Sands has been missing for five days since he went hiking on Southern California's Mt. Baldy, officials said Wednesday.

Sands, 65, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Crews initiated a search for Sands, known for his role in "A Room with a View," but the effort was paused Saturday evening because of trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said search and rescue crews will continue to scan the area using helicopter and drones when weather permits and will schedule another ground search when it's safe to do so.

The department recommended people heed warnings and avoid the area, where high winds and ice have made for treacherous conditions.

"The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience," the department said in an advisory.

Search and rescue crews have responded to 14 rescue missions for lost, stranded and injured hikers on the mountain and surrounding area over the last four weeks, the department said, and two hikers have died after falling and injuring themselves.

Mt. Baldy is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles.

Sands, an English-born actor, starred in the 1985 movie "A Room with a View," and other films including "Warlock" (1989) and "Arachnophobia" (1990). He has also appeared in numerous other movies and television shows over the decades.

