Liz Sheridan, actor best known as Jerry Seinfeld's TV mom, dies at 93

Liz Sheridan, best known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld's well-meaning TV mother, died Friday just days after celebrating her 93rd birthday, the actor's manager said.

Sheridan passed away in her sleep from natural causes at about 2:30 a.m. in New York, manager Amanda Hendon told NBC News.

She appeared in 21 episodes of the mega-hit NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," between 1990 and 1998, playing the lead character's protective, Florida-living mom, Helen Seinfeld.

Her death comes the week after the passing of fellow "Seinfeld" alum Estelle Harris, who played Estelle Costanza, mother of Jerry's sidekick George Costanza.

While best known for "Seinfeld," Sheridan had myriad other credits that included a recurring role on NBC's "Alf" as Mrs. Ochmonek and various Broadway productions, most notably alongside Meryl Streep in "Happy End."

She also penned "Dizzy and Jimmy," a book chronicling her life as a a young dancer and her relationship with James Dean.

All four actors who played Jerry and George’s parents have now passed away.

Comedy legend Jerry Stiller, Harris’ on-screen husband Frank Costanza, was 92 when he died in 2020. And Barney Martin, who played Sheridan's TV husband Morty Seinfeld, was 82 when he died in 2005.

Elizabeth Ann Sheridan, who was born on April 10, 1929, is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

