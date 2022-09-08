Actor Megan Hilty on Wednesday said her pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew were on a charter floatplane that crashed Sunday near Seattle.

“To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month,” the “Smash” star said in an Instagram post that was accompanied by a photo of her sister, Lauren, her brother-in-law, Ross, and her nephew, Remy.

The Coast Guard on Tuesday released the names of the passengers and the pilot who are presumed dead after the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane went down off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles north of Seattle. In addition to Hilty's relatives, the agency identified the pilot as Jason Winters and the remaining passengers as Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera and Gabrielle Hanna.

The Coast Guard called off the search for survivors Monday, saying in its statement Tuesday that it offers its “deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy.”

Hilty said that the last three days have “been the worst of our lives.”

“There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief,” she wrote, adding the last thing she wanted to do “was acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly.”

“Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts. Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor,” she added.

Hilty concluded her statement by writing that the outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in her family.

“It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are,” she wrote.

Ross Mickel was the founder of the Ross Andrew Winery. The Mickel family said in a statement to NBC affiliate KING of Seattle that their “grief is unimaginable.”

“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca,” the statement said. “Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward.”

The Washington State Wine Commission said in a statement that the wine community will miss Ross Mickel. “We are deeply saddened by the news about Ross Mickel and his family. Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this extraordinarily difficult time.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the accident. A spokesperson told KING the probe could take 18 to 24 months.