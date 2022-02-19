Lindsey Pearlman, TV actor missing since Sunday, found dead in Hollywood

The body of an actor who had been missing for several days was found Friday morning near an entrance to hiking trails in Hollywood, authorities said.

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was reported missing Sunday after she did not return home, Los Angeles police said. She was last seen in an East Hollywood neighborhood a few miles away from where her body was found.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the body, which was found in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park, as Pearlman.

Lindsey Pearlman. LAPD

The cause of death has not been released.

“We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today,” Pearlman’s agent, Michael Chiaverini, said in a written statement. “The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.”

Pearlman was a veteran of Chicago theater and graduate of the city's Second City Conservatory. She scored a recurring role on NBC's "Chicago Justice," a job that inspired her to move to Los Angeles, according to her bio.

Her credits also include "General Hospital" and "Empire," according to Pearlman's resume.

Chiaverini said donations could be made in her honor to Santé D’Or Foundation, an animal rescue and adoption nonprofit.

The foundation tweeted Thursday that Pearlman was a volunteer with the organization focused on TNR, or trap-neuter-return.