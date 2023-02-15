Raquel Welch, actor and international sex symbol, dies at 82

Actor Raquel Welch, whose role in the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.” shot her to stardom and cemented her status as a sex symbol, has died, her management company said.
She was 82.
Welch died Wednesday morning following a brief illness, Media Four said in a statement.
A publicity photo for “One Million Years” showing her wearing a fur bikini thrust her into international fame. That same year, she appeared in the film “Fantastic Voyage.”
Welch won a Golden Globe in 1975 for best actress in a musical/comedy for her role in “The Three Musketeers.” She was nominated in 1988 for best actress in a limited series for her role in “Right to Die.”
Over the course of a career that spanned more than 50 years, Welch had more than 30 film and 50 television credits.
Her most recent appearances were on the TV Series “Date My Dad” in 2017 and in the film “How to be a Latin Lover,” which was released that same year, according to her IMDb profile.
Welch was involved in a very successful line of wigs.
She is survived by her two children, Damon Welch and Tahnee Welch.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.