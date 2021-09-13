Actor Tanya Fear, reported missing in Los Angeles, found safe and the case closed

British actor and comedian Tanya Fear, who had been reported missing in Southern California last week, was found safe on Monday, her manager said, and police say there's no criminal probe into her disappearance.

Fear, who appeared in "Doctor Who" and other television shows and films, had last been seen on Thursday before her family reported the actor missing to Los Angeles police, her manager said.

The LAPD's Missing Persons Unit confirmed that Fear has been located on Monday and her family had been notified.

There's no criminal activity connected to her disappearance, according to the LAPD, which no longer has an open investigation.

“It is with great pleasure and relief to report, that Tanya has been found safe, by police today. We understand she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital," Fear’s manager Alex Cole said in a statement.

"We wish to thank the police, members of the public for their efforts in locating Tanya, as well as the outpouring of concern and support over the last several days. Tanya’s family are relieved and extremely grateful.”

Fear, who also appeared in the British shows "Cleaning Up" and "Endeavour" and the 2015 film "A Moving Image," had recently been performing stand-up comedy and been in Southern California for two months.

The actor is best known for her role as Jade McIntyre on the British science fiction series "Doctor Who."