Actor Tanya Fear reported missing in Los Angeles

Actor Tanya Fear, who appeared in “Doctor Who” and other television shows and films, has gone missing in Southern California, her manager said.

Alex Cole said she was last seen on Sept. 9, when her family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A department spokesperson confirmed a missing persons report was completed the same day. No additional details about her disappearance were available, the spokesperson said.

Cole said Fear, who also appeared in the British shows “Cleaning Up” and “Endeavor” and the 2015 film “A Moving Image,” had recently been performing standup comedy and had been in the Los Angeles area for two months.

Cole said they last talked eight days ago, when they discussed work. She was fine, Cole said, adding it was a “shock” to learn she disappeared.